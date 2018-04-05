International Pizza Challenge Official Results

This year’s International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas brought quite a turnout of impressive competitors. It came to a fine finish when Italy’s Umberto Fornito, of Antica Pizzeria Frattese, was named Pizza Maker of the Year.
Here’s a look at the overall and regional winners:
Pizza Maker of the Year:
Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese, Frattamaggiore, Italy
Pizza Maker of the Year Finalists:
- TRADITIONAL: Peter Anezinos, Zorba’s Pizza, Millbrae, CA
- NON-TRADITIONAL: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House
- NAPOLETANA: Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese
- PAN: Issam Halawi, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio
BEST OF THE BEST
Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart
Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS
- Mid-America: Bradford Rocco, Bexley Pizza Plus, Bexley, Ohio
- International: Silvio Zigarelli, Nanà Silvio Pizze a Portafoglio, Naples, Italy
- Southeast: Massimo Mannino, Marabella Pizza & Grill, Washington, NC
- Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA
- Northwest: Peter Agourias
- Southwest: Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza & Pasta, Millbrae, California
OVERALL Traditional Winner: Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza & Pasta, Millbrae, California
Non-Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS
- Mid-America: Matthew McCrackin, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio
- International: Riccardo La Rosa, La Picea di La Rosa Riccardo, Levanto, Italy
- Southeast: Abe Colin, Humble Pie Pizza Co., Alpharetta, Georgia
- Northwest: Sean Danger von Dempsey, Dempseys Brewery Pub & Restaurant, Watertown, SD
- Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA
- Southwest: Terry Thomson, Rickety Cricket Brewing, Kingman, AZ
OVERALL Non-Traditional Winner: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Napoletana Winner:
Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese
Pan Winner:
Issam Halawi, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio
Gluten-Free Winner:
Antonio Langone, Molini Pizzuti
