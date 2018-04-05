International Pizza Challenge Official Results

This year’s International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas brought quite a turnout of impressive competitors. It came to a fine finish when Italy’s Umberto Fornito, of Antica Pizzeria Frattese, was named Pizza Maker of the Year.

Here’s a look at the overall and regional winners:

Pizza Maker of the Year:

Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese, Frattamaggiore, Italy

Pizza Maker of the Year Finalists:

TRADITIONAL: Peter Anezinos, Zorba’s Pizza, Millbrae, CA

NON-TRADITIONAL: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House

NAPOLETANA: Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese

PAN: Issam Halawi, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio

BEST OF THE BEST

Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart

Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS

Mid-America: Bradford Rocco, Bexley Pizza Plus, Bexley, Ohio

International: Silvio Zigarelli, Nanà Silvio Pizze a Portafoglio, Naples, Italy

Southeast: Massimo Mannino, Marabella Pizza & Grill, Washington, NC

Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA

Northwest: Peter Agourias

Southwest: Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza & Pasta, Millbrae, California

OVERALL Traditional Winner: Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza & Pasta, Millbrae, California

Non-Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS

Mid-America: Matthew McCrackin, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio

International: Riccardo La Rosa, La Picea di La Rosa Riccardo, Levanto, Italy

Southeast: Abe Colin, Humble Pie Pizza Co., Alpharetta, Georgia

Northwest: Sean Danger von Dempsey, Dempseys Brewery Pub & Restaurant, Watertown, SD

Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA

Southwest: Terry Thomson, Rickety Cricket Brewing, Kingman, AZ

OVERALL Non-Traditional Winner: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Napoletana Winner:

Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese

Pan Winner:

Issam Halawi, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio

Gluten-Free Winner:

Antonio Langone, Molini Pizzuti