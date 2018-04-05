Pizza Today

International Pizza Challenge Official Results

Pizza Maker of Year Umberto Fornito, Antico Pizzeria Frattese

This year’s International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas brought quite a turnout of impressive competitors. It came to a fine finish when Italy’s Umberto Fornito, of Antica Pizzeria Frattese, was named Pizza Maker of the Year.

Here’s a look at the overall and regional winners:

 

Pizza Maker of the Year:

Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese, Frattamaggiore, Italy

 

Pizza Maker of the Year Finalists:

 

  • TRADITIONAL: Peter Anezinos, Zorba’s Pizza, Millbrae, CA
  • NON-TRADITIONAL: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House
  • NAPOLETANA: Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese
  • PAN: Issam Halawi, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio

 

Best of the Best Winner Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart

BEST OF THE BEST

Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart

 

Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS

 

  • Mid-America: Bradford Rocco, Bexley Pizza Plus, Bexley, Ohio
  • International: Silvio Zigarelli, Nanà Silvio Pizze a Portafoglio, Naples, Italy
  • Southeast: Massimo Mannino, Marabella Pizza & Grill, Washington, NC
  • Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Northwest: Peter Agourias
  • Southwest: Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza & Pasta, Millbrae, California

 

Non-Traditional: REGIONAL WINNERS

 

  • Mid-America: Matthew McCrackin, Upper Crust, Lakewood, Ohio
  • International: Riccardo La Rosa, La Picea di La Rosa Riccardo, Levanto, Italy
  • Southeast: Abe Colin, Humble Pie Pizza Co., Alpharetta, Georgia
  • Northwest: Sean Danger von Dempsey, Dempseys Brewery Pub & Restaurant, Watertown, SD
  • Northeast: Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Southwest: Terry Thomson, Rickety Cricket Brewing, Kingman, AZ

 

Napoletana Winner:

Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese

 

Pan Winner:

Issam Halawi, Upper Crust,  Lakewood, Ohio

 

Gluten-Free Winner:

Antonio Langone, Molini Pizzuti

 

 

 

 

