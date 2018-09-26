Road to Pizza Expo: Pizza Expo is Now Open for Business

Can you imagine a show floor larger than six football fields with nothing but pizza-related supplies, equipment and services? At the world’s largest all-pizza conference and tradeshow, you’ll see nearly 1,400 booths of products and services for your pizzeria all under one roof.

Designed specifically for pizzeria owners and operators, there’s something for every attendee at Pizza Expo, whether you’re an industry veteran or just opening your first unit. When the show closes on Thursday afternoon, you’ll have had the opportunity to visit more than 500 exhibitors and

attend your choices among 80-plus seminars, workshops, demonstrations and networking events. Rounding out the experience are numerous culinary competitions, contests and other special events.

Show Web site is live – PizzaExpo.com

The Web site for International Pizza Expo 2019 has been recently updated to let you know everything you need to know about attending or exhibiting.

Online registration opens mid-October

Register early and SAVE! Make your plans now. As always, Las Vegas will be bulging at the seams during the month of March with Pizza Expo, March Madness, Spring Break and several other trade shows all going on at the same time. And that’s not to mention the great weather, gaming, award-winning restaurants and some of the world’s best hotels! Best of all, it’s a tax-deductible working vacation. Remember, the earlier you plan, the more you save.

Housing is open

We’ve negotiated special discounted rates with some of the finest hotels in Las Vegas — some call them the best in the world — through our official housing bureau, OnPeak. Check out our Hotel and Travel pages at PizzaExpo.com for a list of hotel properties, rates and online reservations.

Conference program

Do you want to find out how to position your pizzeria to outperform your competition? We’ll deliver more on-target business-boosting seminars and networking events than ever before. If you’re looking to take your pizzeria to the next level, then make plans to attend the School of Pizzeria Management on March 3-4. The school’s advanced-track workshops go in depth on a range of topics and are taught by top pizza owner-operators and restaurant industry pros. In addition, new operators and early-arriving attendees will have the opportunity for education geared to pizzerias on the rise on Monday, March 4, free-of-charge to all registered attendees. If you’re looking for answers or need a few new ideas, then attending Pizza Expo will be the best investment of time and money you’ll make next year. There are so many valuable seminars available you may want to bring additional employees so you won’t miss a single important one.

Exhibit hall

While on PizzaExpo.com, be sure to check out our floor plan and exhibiting companies to see a listing of all the exhibitors who will be at the show ready to negotiate and deal. If they’re in the pizza industry, you should be able to find them at Expo. Better yet, most of our exhibiting partners will be offering show special and discount pricing. Come see and experience the thrill and excitement of the pizza industry’s No. 1 networking event and trade show!

Looking to exhibit?

International Pizza Expo 2019 is more than 80-percent SOLD, so if you haven’t reserved your booth space yet, NOW’S the time. Don’t get stuck on our waiting list.

If you still have questions after exploring PizzaExpo.com, call us toll-free at

(800) 489-8324. We’re working hard to make International Pizza Expo 2019 the best show ever!