Expo Spotlight: Make Plans Now For Pizza & Pasta Northeast

Save the Dates! October 3 – 4, 2018

Atlantic City Convention Center

On October 3rd and 4th you’ll have the opportunity to meet with leading suppliers, manufacturers and distributors at the second annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast tradeshow. If you’re looking for new ways to create revenue or just want to find out what the latest trends are in the pizza and Italian restaurant segments, then Pizza & Pasta Northeast is the show for you!

You’ll be able to see, touch, taste and explore thousands of products, as well as negotiate great deals right on the show floor. This is the only tradeshow where you’ll find a demonstration and education program specifically designed for pizzeria and Italian restaurant owners and operators. Experience 300-plus booths of products and services, morning keynote addresses, seminars, pizza and pasta demonstrations, workshops, networking events and more. Discover endless possibilities to take your restaurant to the next level!

And that’s not all. You might even take home bragging rights from one of our great competitions. Our newest competition, the Northeast Pasta Showdown, will determine who has the “Best Pasta Dish” East of the Mississippi, if not the world. We’re also proud to partner again with Antimo Caputo and Orlando Foods in holding the 4th annual Caputo Cup. The Caputo Cup is Italy’s largest, most exciting pizza-making contest. This year nearly 200 of the best pizza-makers in the world will present their signature pies to the judges in the Traditional, Non-Traditional, Pizza Napoletana/STG and Gluten-Free divisions.

Remember, when deciding on which tradeshow to attend, general food service shows are precisely that, even if they claim to have an Italian pavilion and a few pizza and pasta exhibitors. To succeed in today’s fiercely competitive restaurant marketplace you need access to all the latest strategies and product innovations. Pizza & Pasta Northeast is your one-stop solution.

For more information please visit PizzaandPastaExpo.com or call

(800) 489-8324. Registration is scheduled to be open for business in mid-May.

It’s all pizza and pasta, and it’s all for YOU!

Sincerely,

Bill Oakley

Show Director