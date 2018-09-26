Expo Spotlight: PPNE — It’s Show Time

If you haven’t already registered for Pizza & Pasta Northeast, now is the time to go to

PizzaAndPastaExpo.com and do so. This is your last chance this year to join more than 3,000 pizza professionals from the eastern U.S. and around the globe to SEE, SHOP, NETWORK, and LEARN at the largest pizza and pasta tradeshow east of Las Vegas.

Attendees will arrive eager to discuss new products, emerging trends and what’s working for their restaurants, as well as hot-button industry issues. This year at Pizza & Pasta Northeast, experience more than 350 booths, 175 exhibiting companies and 30 seminars, workshops, demonstrations and networking events all devoted to Italian food. In fact, bring key members of your team so you can divide up the education program and products you want to see and compare. The interaction with attendees, exhibitors and industry experts is sure to have a positive and lasting effect on your business for years to come.

Where else but Pizza & Pasta Northeast would you have the chance to learn from a super-successful group of fellow restaurant operators? Our industry—specific education program alone is worth the price of admission. The bottom line is there’s always something new you can learn or see that will improve your operation and boost your bottom line, whether you’re an industry veteran or just opening your first store.

Here are four tips to a successful show:

1. Download the Pizza & Pasta Northeast mobile app. Use the MyEventPlan smart link below on your mobile device to quickly access and download the app (https://chirpe.app.link/Emerald_PPNE_2018).

2. Get connected. Pizza & Pasta Connect will allow you to network with exhibitors and colleagues before, during and after Expo.

3. Plan your show schedule in advance. Map out the workshops, seminars and demonstrations you want to attend, as well as the keynotes and special presentations.

4. Map out your floor plan. Take time to review the exhibit hall floor plan and exhibitor list before mapping out your daily itinerary. You can find a listing of new exhibitors in the Pizza & Pasta Show Guide, as well as online at PizzaAndPastaExpo.com.

5. Enjoy Atlantic City. When the show floor closes, take advantage of everything Atlantic City has to offer.

We’re always striving to improve the show. With that in mind, I welcome any suggestions that would enhance the show and your experience. Drop me a note or post your thoughts on our Facebook or Twitter pages. It’s your show — we want it to be the best you can imagine.

Sincerely,

Bill Oakley

Show Director