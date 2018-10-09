Food Photography Tips from the Masters at Pizza Today

Our creatives share how to capture food in photo

Meet Art Director Josh Keown and Creative Director Rick Daugherty. They are the talent behind all of the gorgeous food photography you see in the pages of Pizza Today, on PizzaToday.com and on our social accounts. Get insights from our pros on taking high-quality photos in your pizzeria without fancy cameras and lighting. All you need is a smart phone with a good camera. We asked them to provide you with a few tips to help improve your food photography. Here are their responses:

What makes a good dish/pizza to photograph?

Josh: “A touch of color will always help a dish or pizza. Especially pizzas without red sauce. Next to color, I would say using a quality cheese that browns beautifully.”

Rick: “Any type of food with a good contrast of textures and a variety of colors. A flat, cheese pizza, shot under fluorescent lights doesn’t whet the appetite.”

What are your top three composition tips?

Josh: “Overhead is my go-to shot. But that shot can be tricky if you have a light above because you will cast a shadow on the pizza. My recommendation would be take your pizza or dish and sit it on a table about three to five feet from a window (An overcast day is best). If it’s a hanging light bulb just unscrew it for your shoot.”

Rick: “1. One or two or maybe three foods per photo, max. 5 tiny pizzas and 3 appetizers crammed into one photo do not make the consumer hungry – actually seeing the melted cheese dripping off of a single veggie or meat pie, up close, attracts the eye and gets the stomach grumbling.

2. Three dimensionality. Pizza is a flat disk. Can’t shoot it from the side unless its a big, honking, Chicago-style pie cut and steaming. You have to bring your camera angle up to see the ingredients on most pies. But now you have a flat disk on a flat table. I use small bowls or plates to build little pedestals, placing one food on a pedestal and tucking a second food under the raised food – instant 3D!! Do NOT use those chrome pizza stands. Just don’t.

3. Crop the photo! Nobody eats a napkin or a candle. Table ornamentation can add to the shot, but it needs to be kept to a minimum. Use it just enough to establish the mood of your shop, but remember, you’re selling pizza, not those really cool salt & pepper shakers you found online.”

Where is the best and second best lighting?

Josh: “I use natural lighting on all location shoots. Like I said earlier, overcast days are best for shooting. You don’t want direct sunlight on your shot because it will blow out your food so find a nice spot close to a window but not too close.”

Rick: “The best lighting is beyond most shop’s means – studio lighting. But most pizzerias have a wonderful, free light source in your front of house – literally. The tables in the front of your shop, below those wonderful windows with light streaming in – that’s your best lighting. Try this. Take a pizza to one of those tables. Set it on the table and REALLY look at it. Walk around the table while you’re looking. When you get to where the pizza is between you and the window, something almost magical happens. See all those shadows cast by the sausage, the cheese? Your food suddenly takes shape. It has dimension. Shoot from there – across the pizza. Move to the side of the table and shoot one. You still have dimension, but not nearly as much. One of the worst ways to shoot food is to just pop a shot of it with your on-camera flash. Flat. Boring. Lighting’s awful.”

What is your biggest pet peeve when you look at food photography?

Josh: “Take two seconds and wipe off your phone lens. Using your phone flash is also not the greatest idea.”

Rick: “I’ve already mentioned them: photos with too much food versus one or two foods with great, mouth-watering detail. And flat, frontal lighting. And those chrome pizza stand thingies.”