Pizza goes cauliflower at a northern Ohio pizzeria

Gluten-free cauliflower pizza crusts are big sellers at Dough John’s

Doug Craig and his wife Kelly opened Dougie John’s Pizza, a 900-square-foot takeout and delivery pizzeria in November 2017. Gluten-free cauliflower crust specialty pizzas are a dominant figure on the pizzeria’s with 11 options to choose from.

Pizza Today: Why menu a cauliflower crust?

Doug Craig: Our goal when starting Dougie John’s Pizza was to stand out in as many ways as we could. When building our menu we had noticed on social media sites that more and more people we’re sharing and seeking recipes for lower carb, and gluten free breads and crusts. After looking at our competitors in town we noticed that a few of them offered a pre-made gluten free crust option but nobody had really stepped outside of the box. Shortly after opening we had one particular customer who would come in weekly and ask us when we were going to offer a gluten free option. She has a gluten allergy. She kind of forced our hand in implementing the cauliflower crust. Her family raved about our pizza but she wasn’t able to have it because of her allergy. One day to her surprise we made her a cauliflower crust pizza and delivered it to her for lunch. She absolutely loved it and the rest is history. Today cauliflower crust pizza is one of our biggest sellers. So much so that we have dedicated every Wednesday as $10 Cauliflower Day. Our customers can get a 10″ (4-item) cauliflower crust pizza for just $10. Wednesdays are one of our busiest days of the week because of it.