Pizza & Pasta NE: Day 1 in the books

From the opening seminars and keynote to a packed show floor and electrifying competitions, Pizza and Pasta Northeast has filled the Atlantic City Convention Center with energy.

Education seminars kicked the day off. Overhead at this morning’s seminars:

“Be loyal to the standard and you will be loyal to your employees and your brand.”

“For any system, that which is measured gets done.”

— Mike Bausch, Andolini’s Pizzeria

“When I interview, I ask them only one question: what have you done to help someone in the past two years. If they answer quickly, they have good intentions.”

“If you’re not humble, you’ll crumble.”

Doug Ferriman, Crazy Dough Pizza

Frank Pinello, owner of Best Pizza in Brooklyn, NY, wowed a crowd at his keynote address. Watch a clip:

Stay tune tomorrow for updates from the Caputo Cup, Northeast Pasta Showdown and all the excitement at Pizza and Pasta Northeast Day Two. Don’t forget to follow @PizzaToday on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with live updates from Atlantic City.