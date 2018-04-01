Seven Tips on Developing Street Food-inspired Pizzas

Street food is a national trend. National Restaurant Association tabbed street food-inspired dishes at No. 3 on it’s What’s Hot: Top 10 foods for 2018. Pizzerias across the U.S. have found inspiration in some of America’s favorite street food. But you can’t just throw trendy street food food ingredients on a pizza and expect it to sell. Johnny Gilbert, owner of Pizza Tree in Columbia, Missouri, serves up weekly slice specials that salute popular street food. The Post in Louisville, Kentucky, rolls out monthly whole pie specials and daily slices