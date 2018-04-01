Spotted on Instagram: Street Food-inspired Pizzas

Pizzerias have taken to the streets for inspiration. Street food is hot right now. Pizza chefs are getting creative and mashing up American’s favorite street food with street food. Take a look at these incredible examples we’ve discovered on Instagram:
More News
Seven Tips on Developing Street Food-inspired Pizzas
Street food is a national trend. National Restaurant Association tabbed street food-inspired dishes at No. 3 on it’s What’s Hot: Top 10 foods for 2018. Pizzerias across the U.S. have found inspiration in some of America’s favorite street food. But you can’t just throw trendy street food food ingredients on a pizza and expect it… Read More ›
March 24, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
No Common Sense in the Menu Labeling Law
‘Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act’ Would Have Provided Flexible Approach to Nutrition Disclosure for Consumers Washington, D.C. – March 23, 2018 – The American Pizza Community (APC), a coalition of large and small pizza companies, expressed disappointment that Congress’ Omnibus Spending bill did not include a common-sense menu labeling law, and will cost small businesses… Read More ›
March 23, 2018 | Pizza Expo News
Pizza Expo — Thursday Recap: IPC Finals
Thursday at International Pizza Expo was a day of crowning champions. We saw new trends and techniques and passion for the craft of pizza-making at the International Pizza Challenge. Here are results from the day: Pizza Maker of Year is Umberto Fornito, Antico Pizzeria Frattese. Best of the Best Champion is Tim Silva,… Read More ›