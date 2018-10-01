New President & CEO Named at Wood Stone

Past President becomes first-ever Chief Relationship Officer

Bellingham, WA – Chris Trout has been named President & CEO of Wood Stone Corporation. Current president, Kurt Eickmeyer, will transition to Wood Stone’s first-ever Chief Relationship Officer. The changes will go into effect immediately.

Trout is currently VP of Strategy at Henny Penny, an Eaton, Ohio-based manufacturer of premium equipment for the foodservice industry and owner of Wood Stone.

Henny Penny President and CEO Rob Connelly shared his perspective: “We are strengthening the Wood Stone leadership team. Chris and Kurt are strong leaders, and these changes put them in the right spot at the right time for their respective passions and skillsets. My heartfelt thanks go to Kurt for his leadership and I look forward to him excelling as Chief Relationship Officer. I am equally excited to see continued success under Chris’ leadership. Chris is an experienced and trusted leader who will continue driving Wood Stone’s trajectory of growth.”

“I am excited to lead the incredibly talented team in Bellingham,” said Trout. “We have a tremendous, people-focused culture at Wood Stone. My commitment is to continue supporting our people and perpetuate this strong, healthy environment. I am thrilled to call Wood Stone and Bellingham home.”

The leadership changes are an output of Wood Stone’s strategic plan that focuses on the company’s culture and internal and external relationships. In his new role, Eickmeyer will be responsible for Wood Stone’s trusted relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, community partners, industry organizations and thought leaders.

“Building, strengthening and maintaining relationships are my passion,” shared Eickmeyer. “We have a strong track record of success and I look forward to continue sharing and building on our Wood Stone story.”

Wood Stone, a leading global manufacturer of stone hearth and specialty cooking equipment, was purchased by Henny Penny in 2014.

About Wood Stone

Wood Stone Corporation, based in Bellingham Washington, has been manufacturing premium stone hearth and specialty commercial cooking equipment for the foodservice industry since 1990. Wood Stone equipment is featured in more than 15,000 installations in over 80 countries worldwide. An employee-owned company since 2015.