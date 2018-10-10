Todd Breiner Named Senior Vice President of Middleby Marshall/CTX

Elgin, Ill. (September 25, 2018)—The Middleby Corporation today announced the addition of Todd Breiner as Senior Vice President of Middleby Marshall and CTX. Todd’s primary responsibilities will be to facilitate sales channels, focus marketing initiatives, and drive chain sales for the conveyor cooking brands.
“We are excited to bring Todd’s deep expertise back to Middleby, where he will spearhead sales initiatives with our industry-leading conveyor technologies from Middleby Marshall and CTX,” said Dave Brewer, COO of Middleby Commercial Foodservice. “His long-standing industry relationships and outstanding track record will be a tremendous asset not only to these brands, but the entire Middleby organization.”
Todd has more than 22 years of experience in the commercial restaurant equipment industry. . Most recently, Todd served as a Vice President of National Accounts at Alto-Shaam. Prior to that, he was in a senior sales position with Star Manufacturing, a Middleby company. Todd has held the titles and responsibilities of President, Director of Design and Director of National Accounts throughout various organizations.
October 9, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Food Photography Tips from the Masters at Pizza Today
Our creatives share how to capture food in photo Meet Art Director Josh Keown and Creative Director Rick Daugherty. They are the talent behind all of the gorgeous food photography you see in the pages of Pizza Today, on PizzaToday.com and on our social accounts. Get insights from our pros on taking high-quality photos in… Read More ›
October 3, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Pizza & Pasta NE is in the books
See all the excitement at PPNE From the opening seminars and keynote to a packed show floor and electrifying competitions, Pizza and Pasta Northeast has filled the Atlantic City Convention Center with energy. Education seminars kicked the day off. Overhead at this morning’s seminars: “Be loyal to the standard and you will be loyal to… Read More ›
October 1, 2018 | Press Releases
New President & CEO Named at Wood Stone
Past President becomes first-ever Chief Relationship Officer Bellingham, WA – Chris Trout has been named President & CEO of Wood Stone Corporation. Current president, Kurt Eickmeyer, will transition to Wood Stone’s first-ever Chief Relationship Officer. The changes will go into effect immediately. Trout is currently VP of Strategy at Henny Penny, an Eaton, Ohio-based manufacturer of… Read More ›