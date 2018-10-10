Todd Breiner Named Senior Vice President of Middleby Marshall/CTX

Elgin, Ill. (September 25, 2018)—The Middleby Corporation today announced the addition of Todd Breiner as Senior Vice President of Middleby Marshall and CTX. Todd’s primary responsibilities will be to facilitate sales channels, focus marketing initiatives, and drive chain sales for the conveyor cooking brands.

“We are excited to bring Todd’s deep expertise back to Middleby, where he will spearhead sales initiatives with our industry-leading conveyor technologies from Middleby Marshall and CTX,” said Dave Brewer, COO of Middleby Commercial Foodservice. “His long-standing industry relationships and outstanding track record will be a tremendous asset not only to these brands, but the entire Middleby organization.”

Todd has more than 22 years of experience in the commercial restaurant equipment industry. . Most recently, Todd served as a Vice President of National Accounts at Alto-Shaam. Prior to that, he was in a senior sales position with Star Manufacturing, a Middleby company. Todd has held the titles and responsibilities of President, Director of Design and Director of National Accounts throughout various organizations.