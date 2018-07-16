Pairing Pizza and Wine

Editor-in-Chief Jeremy White discusses what wines to pair with pizzas, pastas and desserts.
July 11, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
That’s A Some Pizza’s 120-Year-Old Sourdough Starter Inducted into Puratos World Heritage Sourdough Library
Based in Belgium, unique library is dedicated to cataloging and saving sourdough from all over the world It's a Monday morning on Bainbridge Island in Washington State. The spring sun is trying its best to break through stubborn Pacific Northwest storm clouds and, except for the sound of commuters making their way to the Seattle ferry,…
July 10, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Restaurants are ditching plastic straws
Go inside the anti-plastic straw trend Starbucks is the latest company to announce that the coffee giant will eliminate single-use plastic straws in all of its stores by 2020. That adds up to the elimination of more than one billion plastic straws per year. In Starbucks' official release, President and CEO Kevin Johnson said, "For…
July 1, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Mike’s Monthly Tip: Your Routine is Your Enemy
Don't let 'em sleep on you — shake things up from time to time If you enter your restaurant through the front door every now and again, instead of the back door, you'll probably see a litany of things you want to change: how the front door is cleaned, how the lights hit you when…