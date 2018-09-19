Pizza Today

September 19, 2018 |

Pizza and Pasta Northeast Update Show — Ep. 2

By Josh Keown

Josh Keown takes a look at the workshops offered on October 3rd and 4th at Pizza & Pasta Northeast.

September 18, 2018 |

National Pepperoni Pizza Day — Sept. 20, 2018

America’s Favorite Pizza Topping Has its Day National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Thursday, September 20. Let’s celebrate a beloved pizza topping that has reign supreme for the past several decades. What’s in pepperoni? Typically cured pork and beef seasoned with paprika, other chili pepper, anise, garlic, salt and sugar. The Look Standard size, thin-sliced Large… Read More

September 12, 2018 |

Set up success with a killer soft open

Focus as much energy on pre-opening events as you do a grand opening Recently, I attended a preview event for a new fast-casual restaurant. I would like to say it was smooth sailing. Could a few hiccups cost the new spot dearly? The restaurant did a great job inviting select markets to the events. There… Read More