Tony’s Trending Recipe: The Picante (VIDEO)

Check out this spicy delight with a classic spicy sausage that adds bountiful flavor. The Picante pizza features chorizo, hot sauce, Serrano peppers, linguiça, pepperoni and ricotta. This hot pie at Pizza Rock will soon be featured on the Food Channel. Get The Picante recipe now.
Watch as we make The Picante in the Pizza Today test kitchen:
