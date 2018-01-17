The 2018 Young Entrepreneur of Year Finalists are…

Three Young Pizzeria Owners to Present Their Concepts at Pizza Expo 2018

The field of candidates for the Pizza Today‘s inaugural Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award is highly accomplished and inspiring. We’ve selected the three finalists. The finalists will receive an expenses-paid trip to Pizza Expo in Las Vegas in March, where they will each give a 15-minute talk about their companies and business philosophies. Expo attendees in the audience will then vote on the spot for the award’s winner. Congratulations to the following pizzeria owner/operator finalists:

Christal Spata

Valeo’s Pizza — Kenosha, WI

Sammy Mandell

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company — Dallas, TX

Scottie Rivera

Scottie’s Pizza Parlor — Portland, OR

Look for an introduction to our Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists in the March issue of Pizza Today, along with details on how you, the pizzeria operator, will select the winner at Pizza Expo.