Expo Spotlight: Make Plans to Attend Now

Designed for pizzeria owners and operators, there’s something for everyone at International Pizza Expo, whether you’re an industry veteran or just thinking about opening your first unit. To succeed in today’s fiercely competitive marketplace you need access to all of the latest trends, strategies and product innovations.
Pizza Expo continues to be your one-stop shop for everything you need for your pizzeria, including the newest products, equipment and technology hitting the market. Throw in an education program and demonstration program second to none and you have a game-changing experience. Where else but Pizza Expo, will you find more than 500 pizzeria-focused exhibitors on a show floor larger than eight football fields? The short answer is nowhere.
On the show floor or in the classrooms, you’ll find real solutions and opportunities to bring home to your business. This is your once-a-year opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry suppliers and take advantage of show specials and discount pricing.
Have you ever heard the saying, “Education is the key to success?” We feel so strongly about education that we’re offering more than 80 business-boosting seminars, demonstrations and workshops. You’ll have the opportunity to learn how to retain and grow your customer base, attract new customers, improve customer service, create marketing plans that work, upsell and cross-promote to boost your bottom line. International Pizza Expo — the “Show of Shows” for the pizzeria industry — is truly THE place to do business, learn, network and make deals. You’ll discover endless opportunities to take your operation to the next level!
If you haven’t already registered to attend, then you should stop reading this now and visit PizzaExpo.com to pre-register and book your hotel room. For those of you who have already made plans for Pizza Expo, it’s a good idea to start devising your show strategy by using our online planner, which can be accessed from our Web site by clicking on the Attendee tab. From there you’ll be able to map out the exhibitors you want to meet with, as well as the seminars and demonstrations you want to attend.
I like to think that attending Pizza Expo will be one of the best investments of time and money that you’ll make this year. The bottom line is there’s always something new at Pizza Expo that can improve your operation. As always, our commitment to you, our partners, is to produce the biggest and best show ever!
Remember, attending Pizza Expo is a tax-deductible working vacation.
It’s all pizza and it’s all for YOU!
Bill Oakley
Show Director
Monday Keynote: John Gutekanst
12:30 – 1:30 pm
He opened Avalanche Pizza in 2000 in the college town of Athens, Ohio, and has built a business known for thinking outside the box. When he says, “We’ll try anything” he can back it up with data: Avalanche offers more than 60 toppings, 35 specialty pizzas and seven crusts, plus salads, wings, specialty breads and seasonal items. Hear his story of outsmarting, outmaneuvering and outperforming the chains during this opening session of our Monday programming.
