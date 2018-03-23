Pizza Today

PIZZA TODAY

March 23, 2018 |

Pizza Expo — Thursday Recap: IPC Finals

By Denise Greer

Thursday at International Pizza Expo was a day of crowning champions. We saw new trends and techniques and passion for the craft of pizza-making at the International Pizza Challenge. Here are results from the day:

 

Pizza Maker of Year Umberto Fornito, Antico Pizzeria Frattese

Pizza Maker of Year is Umberto Fornito, Antico Pizzeria Frattese.

 

Best of the Best Champion is Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart.

 

Non-Traditional Division Champion is Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse

 

Traditional Division Champion is Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza

 

Other results include:

Pan Division Winners

  1. Issam Halawi
  2. Leah Scurto
  3. Paul Cataldo

Gluten Free Division Winners

  1. Antonio Langone
  2. Chris Affrunti
  3. Gaston Tello

 

 

