Pizza Expo — Thursday Recap: IPC Finals

Thursday at International Pizza Expo was a day of crowning champions. We saw new trends and techniques and passion for the craft of pizza-making at the International Pizza Challenge. Here are results from the day:
Pizza Maker of Year is Umberto Fornito, Antico Pizzeria Frattese.
Best of the Best Champion is Tim Silva, Pizza My Heart.
Non-Traditional Division Champion is Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse
Traditional Division Champion is Peter Anezinos, Zorbas Pizza
Other results include:
Pan Division Winners
- Issam Halawi
- Leah Scurto
- Paul Cataldo
Gluten Free Division Winners
- Antonio Langone
- Chris Affrunti
- Gaston Tello
