Pizza Expo Tuesday Wrap-up, Daily IPC Results

Tuesday at International Pizza Expo is in the books with record attendance in the exhibit hall and seminar rooms. Before we share the daily results from the International Pizza Challenge, let’s take a look at the show in pictures:
International Pizza Challenge Prelims and Pizza Napoletana Finals
Traditional Division
- Peter Agourias, Vi Pizza
- Peter Anezinos, Zorba’s Pizza
- Oz Turcan, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse
- Silvio Zigarelii, Pizzeria Nana
All four winners will move on to the Traditional Finals on Thursday. The overall winner from the Traditional Division will go on to compete in the Pizza Maker of the Year Final on Thursday.
Pizza Napoletana Final
Overall Winners
- Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese
- Michele Leo, Il Brigante
- Diego Viola Adriana, Pizzeria Il Fungo
Umberto Fornito will move on to the Pizza Maker of the Year Final on Thursday.
Regional Winners in the Traditional Division will be announced tomorrow.
