Pizza Expo Tuesday Wrap-up, Daily IPC Results

Tuesday at International Pizza Expo is in the books with record attendance in the exhibit hall and seminar rooms. Before we share the daily results from the International Pizza Challenge, let’s take a look at the show in pictures:

International Pizza Challenge Prelims and Pizza Napoletana Finals

Traditional Division

Peter Agourias, Vi Pizza Peter Anezinos, Zorba’s Pizza Oz Turcan, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse Silvio Zigarelii, Pizzeria Nana

All four winners will move on to the Traditional Finals on Thursday. The overall winner from the Traditional Division will go on to compete in the Pizza Maker of the Year Final on Thursday.

Pizza Napoletana Final

Overall Winners

Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria Frattese Michele Leo, Il Brigante Diego Viola Adriana, Pizzeria Il Fungo

Umberto Fornito will move on to the Pizza Maker of the Year Final on Thursday.

Regional Winners in the Traditional Division will be announced tomorrow.