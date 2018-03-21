Pizza Expo — Wed. Recap: IPC prelims and WPG Finals

So much happens on Wednesday at International Pizza Expo. The show floor was a buzz with pizzeria operators learning all about the latest trends, products, technology and ingredients.
Our first-ever Young Entrepreneur of the Year has been named. Congratulations to Sammy Mandell of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company in Dallas, Texas. Sammy; Christal Spata of Valeo’s Pizza in Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Scottie Rivera of Scottie’s Pizza Parlor shared their submission videos and talked to a standing-room only crowd who participated in a live vote that was so close, there were gasps around the room as our emcee Scott Wiener of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City, counted down the last few seconds of voting. We want to thank all of the candidates and finalists.
Immediately following Young Entrepreneur was our smash hit Block Party featuring the World Pizza Games Dough Acrobatics Finals. Congratulations to Acrobatics Finals winner Ezequiel Ortigoza of Asociacion Pizzeros Argentina and Masters Champion Scott Volpe of Fiamme Pizza Napoletana.
Throughout the day, pizzaioli continued to bring their best pies in the Non-traditional Division and Pan Division with hopes of advancing to the Pizza Maker of the Year round on Thursday.
Semi-Finalists from the NON-TRADITIONAL DIVISION and moving on to the finals are:
1. Eric Von Hansen, Caliente Pizza & Draft House
2. Abe Colin, Humble Pie Pizza Co.
3. Matthew McCrackin, Upper Crust Pizza
4. Terry Thomson, Rickety Cricket Brewing
Traditional finals begin at 10 am Thursday, followed by non-traditional (time TBD).
