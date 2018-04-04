Pizza Today

PIZZA TODAY

April 4, 2018 |

Spotted on Instagram: Pizza Expo from the Attendee POV

By Denise Greer

International Pizza Expo 2018 was a smash. It was the biggest and best show yet. Before Pizza Expo, we got the word out to attendees to tag their Pizza Expo experience with #PizzaExpo2018. We are so impressed with what you captured at the show. Take a look at just a sample of them below:

 

That one time I met @pizzeriabianco at #pizzaexpo2018 #fangirling

A post shared by Brenna Jo (@bjsandpizza) on

Behold! Meatzilla by @pizzalee33. #pizzaexpo2018

A post shared by @ emiliaspizzeria on

