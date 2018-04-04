Spotted on Instagram: Pizza Expo from the Attendee POV

International Pizza Expo 2018 was a smash. It was the biggest and best show yet. Before Pizza Expo, we got the word out to attendees to tag their Pizza Expo experience with #PizzaExpo2018. We are so impressed with what you captured at the show. Take a look at just a sample of them below:
Sometimes we have to take a little break and have some fun at the Pizza Expo! . . . . . . . #dailyfoodfeed #lovefood #eatingfortheinsta #spoonfeed #pizza #pasta #italianfood #lilburn #pizzatime #infatuation #buzzfeast #feedyoursoul #cheatmeal #tastingtable #forkyeah #heresmyfood #eater #eattheworld #foodandwine#foodblogfeed #foodandwine #italianrestaurant #weloveatl #whyiloveatl #discoveratl #foodblog #atlantacollective #bambinellisga #bambisga
I know this is a stupid question to ask in Las Vegas, but what are the odds? Your bread and pizza idol @nancysilverton actually shows up at your station at the @kingarthurflour booth at the #pizzaexpo2018 and you are busy giving an hour-long high hydration mixing demo and don’t even get a chance to meet her? Thanks to Mimmo of @distefanocheese and @akasharichmond of @arcucina for almost making my dreams come true. And special thanks to @radtimespizza for stealing my imaginary pizza girlfriend in my absence. I hope you will be very happy together. 📷 @milky_pops #thesehands
#PizzaExpo2018 was great! #thesehands put up with the good fight and I’m happy that I went thru. We competed yesterday morning and as a first time competitor I made some costly mistakes but really happy overall. Got to see and hangout with a lot of my pizza pals and eat some of the best pizzas I’ve ever had. I’m super excited, humbled, a better pizzaiollo overall and I will be ready for next year!! ❤️
man… having a hard time explaining this in short. When i started making pies in 2009 I found a pizza hero (2nd to left). In 2011 i found two bros a world away 🇰🇼 doing it how I wanted to with that same hero as their focus. Now here we are in 2018. All homies 😅 i dunno.. its pretty wild how we really can make dreams into reality through hard work, commitment, good karma, all those things. Its real. Go get life. #tbt #pizzaexpo2018 #pizzanapoletana #humbled
More News
