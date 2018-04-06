Pizza Today

World Pizza Games 2018 Official Results

Individual Acrobatics Champion Ezequiel Ortigoza

The World Pizza Games in Las Vegas brought excitement to the international stage at Pizza Expo in March. Congratulations to each divisional champion. They are:

 

Masters Acrobatics

Scott Volpe, Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, Tucson, AZ (380.5 points)

 

Individual Acrobatics

Ezequiel Ortigoza, Asociacion Pizzeros Argentina (340 points)

 

Fastest Dough Stretch

Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Baton Rouge, LA (37:04 seconds)

 

Largest Dough Stretch

Salvatore Salviani, Pizzeria L’Angolo Di Langhirano, Italy (105 x 104.5 centimeters)

 

Fastest Box Folding

Zolbayar Ganbold, Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, Dayton, OH (21.02 seconds)

 

Pizza Triathlon

Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Baton Rouge, LA (1:03:08)

 

