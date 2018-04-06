World Pizza Games 2018 Official Results

The World Pizza Games in Las Vegas brought excitement to the international stage at Pizza Expo in March. Congratulations to each divisional champion. They are:
Masters Acrobatics
Scott Volpe, Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, Tucson, AZ (380.5 points)
Individual Acrobatics
Ezequiel Ortigoza, Asociacion Pizzeros Argentina (340 points)
Fastest Dough Stretch
Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Baton Rouge, LA (37:04 seconds)
Largest Dough Stretch
Salvatore Salviani, Pizzeria L’Angolo Di Langhirano, Italy (105 x 104.5 centimeters)
Fastest Box Folding
Zolbayar Ganbold, Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, Dayton, OH (21.02 seconds)
Pizza Triathlon
Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Baton Rouge, LA (1:03:08)
Take a look at the World Pizza Games in photos:
