8 Fun Ways to Show Moms Love This Mother’s Day (May 13)

Mother’s Day promotions and marketing ideas for the whole family

More than 90 million moms and their families dine out on Mother’s Day, according to the National Restaurant Association. Sure, you can offer discounts or BOGO deals. We’ve come up with eight fun ways to celebrate moms at your pizzeria.

Partner with other businesses to put together a Mother’s Day gift. Think candy, flowers, ice cream, spa services, etc. Gather some of your swag and theirs and raffle them off to moms in your shop.

Set up a fun selfie station with silly hats, glasses and props. Moms love family selfies. It doesn't have to be a booth. Just find a spot that has good lighting and make a fun background or cardboard frame. Don't forget to add your branding to the backdrop or frame with "moms love Xxxxx Pizza" or something creative.

Create a signature cocktail for mom. Go fresh, light and fruity.

Create a Mother's Day Brunch menu. Brunch is huge on Mother's Day. You don't even have to open early — 11 am will allow moms to sleep in. Menus could include breakfast pizzas, egg sandwiches, fruit and a special dessert.

Donate a portion of sales that day to moms in need in your community. It could be a family shelter, parenting nonprofit, food pantries, etc.

Showcase your mom employees on social media and in the front of the house on table cards and posters.

Host a special family pizza-making class. Do it table side. Don't forget to take pictures to put on social and ask to tag them. Use a fun hashtag.

Put together a complete delivery package with everything — app, pizza, desserts, beverages. Push it out to dads or even kids with a clever social campaign to pre-order it. Don't forget all the dinnerware. Throw in a little something extra just for mom: a flower, candy or other small gesture.

Whatever you come up with, tag @pizzatoday on your Mother’s Day posts so we can see your special marketing and promotions.