Five pizzas to cater to carnivores

Sure, almost every pizzeria has a meat-loaded pizza with everything from pepperoni and sausage to bacon and ham. But, does your pizzeria have some creative protein-packed pies? Try five meat lover’s pizzas that are sure to be hits with the carnivores who frequent your shop:
Italian Beef Pizza
This is a Chicago favorite. The meaty flavors with prepared giardiniera send this pizza to the top of the list. Get the Italian Beef Pizza recipe.
Super Beefy Mushroom Pizza
The ground beef and mushroom mixture on this pie is unique and flavorful. With three cheeses and a balsamic drizzle, the pizza doesn’t need a sauce. But, you could go super comfy with an Alfredo base. Get the Super Beefy Mushroom Pizza.
Chicken Wing Pizza
Who doesn’t love chicken wings? Now, take chicken wings to a whole new level adding them to the top of a pizza with hot sauce, mozzarella and Blue cheese. Get the Chicken Wing Pizza recipe.
Yo Pauly
Beef up your pizza menu with gourmet Italian meats like capocollo. The Yo Pauly pairs capocollo and salami with sun dried tomatoes, pepperoncini and garlic. Get the Yo Pauly recipe.
BBQ Pork Pizza
Slow-cooked pulled pork has its place atop pizza. Add roasted cherry tomatoes and caramelized onions and this pie will become a star attraction. Get the BBQ Pork Pizza recipe.
Italian Meatball Pizza
The ultimate carnivore’s delight is the meatball. Split them in half and top a pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella and Romano cheese. Get the basic meatball recipe.
