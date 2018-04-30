Get Out of Your Rut

Find your tribe to breath new life into your business

Feel like you’re in a rut? Get out! No, don’t get out of the pizza business. Get out of your restaurant and find inspiration.

It’s easy to fall into a rut. You get into a routine of going into your shop and doing the same thing day-in-and-day-out. You lack time and energy to devote to being innovative and growing your business.

We all get stuck in ruts. At Pizza Today, there is nothing more rejuvenating than getting out of our office and into your pizzerias. We listen, learn and develop a mountain of ideas based on your experiences.

I challenge you to find something in your community that can give you the lift you need to get out of that rut. Find your tribe. Even in the smallest communities, there are opportunities that perhaps you haven’t tapped into. Here are some engagement ideas that you may have not thought of:

Attend business networking events. This one may sound obvious but with everyone so entrenched in the digital world, real-world, face-to-face events are gaining momentum. It’s not just business associations and chambers of commerce anymore. Any area of business that you hope to find inspiration or perhaps an area that scares you, you can find a group with dedicated meeting schedules — from digital, entrepreneurship, venture capital, creativity, leadership and demographic based (women, young, senior, ethnicity, etc.) to prototyping, event planning and human resources.

Mentor someone. Taking an aspiring entrepreneur under your wing for a weekly coffee to share your knowledge can be just as rewarding for you and might remind you why you started your business. Young and enthusiastic people will bring new ideas to your discussions.

Take a class. You don't have go back to school to pursue a degree. If you're into that, great. What are your weak points? Public speaking, economics, technology, culinary arts or marketing – there are one-off courses on subjects like these through area colleges, business associations and libraries. Or take a class just for fun. Learning something new that you enjoy can spark a new idea for your business or at the very least give you the break you've needed.

Sometime just getting out of your comfort zone can free your mind to new possibilities. It will make you a better business owner. So get out there!