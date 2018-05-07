Get ready for American Craft Beer Week (May 14-20)

Pizza and Beer a perfect pair

Next week is American Craft Beer Week. Roughly 98 percent of the 6,000 breweries are small and independent craft brewers. Nothing goes together better than pizza and beer.

We’re here to help you get ready. Here are four ways to capitalize on American Craft Beer Week:

Go to The Brewer’s Association resource page to help you promote American Craft Beer Week

The Association has put together a full line up of ways to promote ACBW with logos, social graphics and program participation details. See how other restaurants, breweries and bars are celebrating the week with special releases, beer and food pairings, tap takeovers and other unique beer events and promotions.

Work with your beer distributors to put something special or unique on tap next week

Go with the tends. IPA still dominates as the most popular beer style. Sessionable pours of golden ales, pilsners and pale lagers are gaining ground. Take note of new categories that you may want to order that have been added to the Brewer’s Association’s Beer Style Guidelines:

Juicy or Hazy Ale Styles: The addition of this trio of styles include representation of what may be referred to as New England IPAs or West Coast Hazy IPAs. The styles will be identified in the guidelines and Brewers Association competitions as “Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale,” “Juicy or Hazy IPA” and “Juicy or Hazy Double IPA.”

The addition of this trio of styles include representation of what may be referred to as New England IPAs or West Coast Hazy IPAs. The styles will be identified in the guidelines and Brewers Association competitions as and Contemporary American-Style Pilsener: The addition of this new category addresses marketplace expansion and provides space for sessionable craft brew lager beers with higher hop aroma than found in pre-prohibition style beers.

The addition of this new category addresses marketplace expansion and provides space for sessionable craft brew lager beers with higher hop aroma than found in pre-prohibition style beers. Classic Australian-Style Pale Ale and Australian-Style Pale Ale: This split from one to two Australian-Style Pale Ale categories reflects tremendous diversity in the Australian craft beer market and authoritative input from the technical committee of the Independent Brewers Association. Classic Australian-Style Pale Ale can run slightly darker and typically exhibits relatively lower hop aroma. The Australian-Style Pale Ale category provides ample room for a range of somewhat paler, more hop aroma- and flavor-forward beers being produced today by hundreds of breweries in Australia.

This split from one to two Australian-Style Pale Ale categories reflects tremendous diversity in the Australian craft beer market and authoritative input from the technical committee of the Independent Brewers Association. Classic Australian-Style Pale Ale can run slightly darker and typically exhibits relatively lower hop aroma. The Australian-Style Pale Ale category provides ample room for a range of somewhat paler, more hop aroma- and flavor-forward beers being produced today by hundreds of breweries in Australia. Gose and Contemporary Gose: Predominantly technical tweaks were made to create more differentiation between these two categories.

Check out the complete Brewer’s Association Beer Style Guidelines.

Pair craft beer with your signature pizzas

Get your beer and pizza gurus together to suggest a craft beer that will go dynamite with your specialty pizzas. Don’t forget to educate your servers and bar staff about why the two are perfectly paired. It’s a fun way to showcase both.

Promote yourself as a beer destination

Do you constantly rotate in new and interesting beers? Do you offer several beers on tap? Do you offer an insane number of beers either on tap, can or bottle? You are a beer destination and people will seek out your spot to explore your beer list. Be sure to have an updated well-written beer list that you’ve provided to all the beer geek sites and apps. You can even use fun hashtags like #craftbeerweek2018, #craftbeer, #beerme, #beerandpizza, #beertravel, etc.

Later this week and next week, we’ll bring you more beer focused videos and tips.