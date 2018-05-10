It’s National Shrimp Day!

Showcase your best dishes on May 10

Today is National Shrimp Day! That means you’ve got the chance to showcase your best shrimp dish or pizza as your daily special. And yes, shrimp sells well on pizza! Take a look at these recipes for some inspiration.

You’ve probably already got all the ingredients to put together this scrumptious dish. Be sure to use a wine you’d also drink –– cheap wine can turn a dish bitter if not cooked correctly.

This recipe comes courtesy of Mark Muscoreil, executive chef at Vero Amore Restaurants. Be sure to use large shrimp in this dish, as a little goes a long way and they are butterflied to stretch even farther.

This one is beautiful –– not only do you have the pink from the shrimp but also the red, green and yellow bell peppers. Again, you’ve already got all of these ingredients in-house. If you’re not making your own pasta, be sure to use a good pasta with lots of salted water and cook until al dente.

The spicy curry adds contrast to the sweetness of the shrimp. You can use jarred curry or make your own.