Just Eat It

Create buzz with creative challenges

This Sunday, John’s Incredible Pizza Company will host a pizza eating competition. While that event alone is nothing new, the California-based buffet and game company took it to a new level: the even is sanctioned by Major League Eating (MLE), the governing body that, according to its Web site, oversees all professional eating contests. That includes more than 80 events, including Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The event will be held at John’s Westminster Mall location in Westminster, California. It’s open to the public, and John’s is giving away $5 play cards for games and rides to guests.

This is a genius move in several ways. First, the company is bringing several big-name pro eaters to town, and they’re likely to bring social media attention to John’s. Second, John’s sent out a press release, which is how we found out about it, bringing local and national attention to the company and the event. Third, few people who attend the event and pay for the buffet will spend just the complimentary $5 in games –– they’re more apt to spend far more for an afternoon of fun. Finally, partnering with MLE makes the event more official, and it can become an annual draw.

