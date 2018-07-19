New Study Predicts Off-Premise Sales to Surge

CHD Expert releases its 2018 Takeout, Delivery and Catering 5-Year Outlook for North America
This week, CHD Expert, a foodservice industry data and trends company, released its findings on off-premise sales 5-year projections. In the “2018 Takeout, Delivery, and Catering 5-Year Outlook for North America,” researchers found that total off-premise restaurant sales will surpass $300 billion by 2023. In its release, CHD revealed that while direct and third-party delivery are major growth drivers, catering and traditional takeout sales will continue to grow in the next few years.
Specific emerging trends CHD Experts noted:
- A shift from traditional advance order restaurant catering programs to on-demand fulfillment.
- Implementation of flexible pricing models through delivery platforms, particularly as more consumers are anticipated to be receptive to the new peak pricing paradigm.
- Increased importance of being tech-forward for restaurants in all segments.
Some takeaways for pizzeria operators include that 41 percent of consumers haven’t used a third-party service. Of consumers who use third-party providers, six in 10 say they search for third party delivery using only one app.
On-Demand Catering
An interesting finding surrounds catering. Half of the consumers say they place catering occasions on impulse. Rapid fulfillment catering instead of advanced ordering may be the way of the near future.
On-demand catering orders could come in as phone-in, online or walk in carryout orders. These types of orders could prove to be lucrative sales. But keeping on-demand catering from throwing a wrench into a day’s operation and a pizzeria’s inventory levels is a challenge that pizzeria operators will have to figure out as this trending service gains ground.
