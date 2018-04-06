One pizzaiolo’s call to action

How do you justify a higher price?
Earlier today, I was tagged in a Facebook post by John Arena, co-owner of Metro Pizza in Las Vegas. In John’s empowering post, he implored pizzamakers to adhere to the integrity of their products. In short, pizzeria owners shouldn’t have to cheapen their pizzas to generate sales, or give it away in the pursuit of the almighty dollar. “The $1 slice and $5 pizza teaches the next generation that pizza, this wonderful food we love has no real value,” he says.
And he’s right. My daughter is fine with cheap pizza at a birthday party, but she could also identify the quality ingredients of the Neapolitan pizza at Spacca Napoli in Chicago when we visited last spring. Was it because owner Jonathan Goldsmith sat with us and told her a little about the food she was eating? Probably. But she still talks about that meal –– even though we also ate at “famous” deep-dish places too.
The job of educating your customers falls on you. Do they know you use a high-end, expensive cheese? I took a couple of friends to a local place with excellent pizza, and matter-of-factly told them the brand of cheese that helped make the pizza so tasty.
Their response? Blank looks. But the fact that the restaurant hand makes their dough daily and used sauce recipes handed down for generations? Now that got some oohs and ahs.
Read John’s post here and let us know how you’re educating your customers on quality versus price point.
More News
World Pizza Games 2018 Official Results
The World Pizza Games in Las Vegas brought excitement to the international stage at Pizza Expo in March. Congratulations to each divisional champion. They are: Masters Acrobatics Scott Volpe, Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, Tucson, AZ (380.5 points) Individual Acrobatics Ezequiel Ortigoza, Asociacion Pizzeros Argentina (340 points) Fastest Dough Stretch Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s… Read More ›
A Q&A with Nick and Jared Wayne, A Tavola, Cincinnati
Brothers Nick & Jared Wayne own A Tavola (a Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria with two locations) and sister concept Taglio (a Roman-style pizzeria) in Cincinnati, along with a gelato shop (La Grassa). A Tavola was featured in the April issue of Pizza Today. [DENISE LINK TO THAT ARTICLE] Here they sit down with Editor-in-Chief Jeremy White to… Read More ›
April 5, 2018 | Pizza Expo News
International Pizza Challenge Official Results
This year’s International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas brought quite a turnout of impressive competitors. It came to a fine finish when Italy’s Umberto Fornito, of Antica Pizzeria Frattese, was named Pizza Maker of the Year. Here’s a look at the overall and regional winners: Pizza Maker of the Year: Umberto Fornito, Antica Pizzeria… Read More ›