Pizza Today

PIZZA TODAY

April 10, 2018 |

Pizza Today travels to Italy for the Pizza World Championship

By Denise Greer

Updates from the pizza competition and Italy’s culinary heritage

Editor-In-Chief Jeremy White and Show Director Bill Oakley have traveled to Parma, Italy to attend the Pizza World Championship (April 9 to 11, 2018).

Competitors are competing in categories, including Classic, Individual Free Style, Gluten Free, Pan, STG Neapolitan and Pizza on a Peel. Several American pizza makers are competing in the Pizza World Championship, including a delegation of the World Pizza Champions, the team who produces the World Pizza Games at Pizza Expo each year in Las Vegas.

Jeremy has been updating the Pizza Today crew at the home office in Louisville on the trip. Let’s take a look at some of the photos he has captured at the Pizza World Championship so far.

 

IMG_0722
IMG_0674
IMG_0665
IMG_0667
IMG_0676
IMG_0726
IMG_0730
IMG_0732
IMG_0723

 

No trip to Italy would be complete without immersing yourself in its rich culinary heritage. Jeremy is tasting his way through the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, an area known for it prosciutto and cheese, as well as balsamic vinegar. You may wish the smell-o-vision existed as you flip through a gallery of Jeremy’s food exploration.

 

IMG_0716
IMG_0578
IMG_0706
IMG_0707
IMG_0613
IMG_0703
IMG_0587
IMG_0615
IMG_0617
IMG_0623
IMG_0628
IMG_0631
IMG_0704
IMG_0709
IMG_0710
IMG_0735
IMG_0740

More News

April 9, 2018 |

Undeniable Buzz

Word of mouth doesn’t just happen By Denise Greer Once a month, I get out of my daily work routine and attend Creative Mornings, a breakfast lecture series for creative folks. And every month, I take away something that inspires me in my role at Pizza Today. This month’s speaker James Lindsey is a songwriter… Read More

April 6, 2018 |

One pizzaiolo’s call to action

How do you justify a higher price? Earlier today, I was tagged in a Facebook post by John Arena, co-owner of Metro Pizza in Las Vegas. In John’s empowering post, he implored pizzamakers to adhere to the integrity of their products. In short, pizzeria owners shouldn’t have to cheapen their pizzas to generate sales, or… Read More

|

World Pizza Games 2018 Official Results

The World Pizza Games in Las Vegas brought excitement to the international stage at Pizza Expo in March. Congratulations to each divisional champion. They are:   Masters Acrobatics Scott Volpe, Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, Tucson, AZ (380.5 points)   Individual Acrobatics Ezequiel Ortigoza, Asociacion Pizzeros Argentina (340 points)   Fastest Dough Stretch Mitch Rotolo, Jr., Rotolo’s… Read More