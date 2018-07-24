Pizzeria in Burleson, Texas, breaks largest pizza sold Guinness World Record

“Party at the Moontower”

Moontower Pizza Bar sells the world’s largest pizza commercially available

This summer, the small town of Burleson, Texas rallied around its independent pizzeria when owners Paul and Amber Rouse decided to go for a world record. Moontower Pizza Bar broke the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza commercially available with The Bus, a gigantic 8-foot-by-2-foot-8-inche pizza.

The Bus is priced at $299.95 and includes one topping. Additional toppings may be added for $25 each.

Amber shares their experience of going for a Guinness World Record in this online exclusive Q&A.

PT: Describe your pizzeria?

Amber Rouse: We are a mom and pop owned restaurant that combines craft pizza with a fun atmosphere good for date nights or families. We hand make our dough daily with a secret in house recipe. The Moontower offers 12-inch, 30-inch or The Bus as sizes so we can feed any amount of people in your party.

PT: What is the new record for world’s largest pizza commercially available?

Amber: The new record is 1.98m² (21 ft² x 48 in²)

PT: What was the previous record?

Amber: The old record was 1.87.

PT: Did you host an event to break the record. If so, tell us about the event?

Amber: We did host an event at the restaurant. We had about 100 people show up to help eat the pizza. We also partnered with the city of Burleson to offer musical entertainment and face painting for the kids. Guinness and a State of Texas Health Inspector joined us in the kitchen while we cooked the pizza.

PT: Why did you want to go for this specific record?

Amber: Our 30-inch pizza was such a big hit with families that we thought the next natural step was to see how big we can get the pizza. Paul always wanted to be in the Guinness Book of Records so he decided we would go for this record.

PT: Any logistical issues that you had to work through to accomplish the record?

Amber: It took some time for us to get a pan made for the actual cooking of the pizza as well as a contraption to hold the pizza as it goes on and comes out of the oven. These issues took six months to resolve before we could put the pizza on our menu.

PT: What does this record mean to your pizzeria and your community?

Amber: Moontower employees worked very hard to make this a successful attempt and we are excited to now be known as the home of the world’s largest commercially available pizza.

PT: Moving forward, how will you capitalize on this record?

Amber: We hope to bring more people to Burleson and also be able to bring The Moontower to other towns with franchising opportunities.