Spotted on Instagram: Pizza is so Square

There is no doubt that square pies have made their way across the country, whether it’s Detroit, Roman, Grandma or Sicilian. Check out these square beauties that caught our attention on Instagram:
DRAFT DAY SPECIAL: Planning on entertaining family and friends for this year's Browns Draft weekend? Giuseppe's is here to help you cater your upcoming Draft Day party. THIS WEEK take advantage of our DRAFT DAY SPECIAL featuring: … One two-topping half-sheet pizza, available in 16 cut slices /// 25 baked wings tossed in your favorite Giuseppe's marinade /// And one 2-Liter of pop for only $34.99. … Available now through Sunday, April 29. Mention or use online code DRAFTDAY2018 to redeem. Planning on entertaining a larger crowd? We also have a number of catering items that are sure to please your hungriest guests, including: …. Full-sheet pizzas;Sausage and peppers; Cavatelli and meatballs; Party subs, carousel sub sandwiches, party garden salad and more! … Please note all catering items require 24-hour advance notice so get your order in TODAY! Visit our online menu for a full list of all catering items (link in profile) #draftday #nfldraft #nfldraft2018 #clevelandbrowns #thisiscle #cleeats #willowick #giuseppes
Brussel sprouts pie with pistachio and ricotta salata #detroitstylepizza #squareslice . . . . . . . #pizzaparty #squarepizza #pizzapizza #massoninyc #helloarlo #arlonomad #hotellife #foodbeast #newforkcity #forkyeah #nomnomnom #staycation #eastcoastfoodies #foodbeast #foodandwine #feedme #instafood #yummy #food52gram #foodstyle #eatingnyc #nycfoodie #instafood #seriouseatsny
Experimenting last night with my Detroit Style Pizza Pans…first go at it was pretty #tasty ❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 #apizz #detroitpizza #detroit #panpizza #squarepizza #cheesebacon #crispycheese #newcanaanct #joespizza #pizza #pizzaioli #joespizzanewcanaan #experiment #ctpizzatrail #eatupct #cteatsout #dailypizza #fridaynight #detroitstylepizza
April 24, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
How to find social influencers in your community It's safe to say that we are all rolling our eyes at Facebook's new algorithm, which further limits what people see in their feeds. Just when we figured out how to optimize our reach on social media, BAM, it's a completely new ballgame. This is where having…
April 18, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Create buzz with creative challenges This Sunday, John's Incredible Pizza Company will host a pizza eating competition. While that event alone is nothing new, the California-based buffet and game company took it to a new level: the even is sanctioned by Major League Eating (MLE), the governing body that, according to its Web site, oversees…
April 17, 2018 | Pizza Headlines
Ian’s Pizza Goes Street
Q&A with Jeff Bach on the creative pizza menu at Ian's Jeff Bach is the Mad Scientist of Pizza Toppings at Ian's Pizza. No, really. That is his title at the Wisconsin-based pizza company with six locations in Madison and Milwaukee, Denver and Seattle. Ian's is known for its constant rotation of unique and…