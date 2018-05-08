When A doesn’t stand for ‘Achievement’

Hepititis A scare has restaurants, diners on edge

As a restaurant owner or manager, you’ve probably got a lot on your mind. There’s maintaining a solid front of the house, scheduling, keeping food costs down and, of course, creating an amazing menu.

With so many potential problems on one’s mind, there’s a lot that can slip through –– and that includes sanitation. Here in our hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, we’ve had more than 300 cases of Hepatitis A amongst food service workers, including those employed by fast food and full-service restaurants (in comparison, the CDC reported 4,000 cases in 2016). It’s a foodborne illness, one of the “Big Five” along with the Norovirus, Salmonella, Shigella and E.coli. No one wants to be in the news for pathogens, especially since they can be controlled with some simple tips.