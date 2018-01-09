Cambro Announces Acquisition of Thermal Bags by Ingrid

Huntington Beach, California, January 5, 2018 —Cambro Manufacturing Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of Thermal Bags by Ingrid, effective January 5, 2018. Ingrid Kosar is the inventor of the Insulated Pizza Delivery Bag and has been marketing insulated pizza and delivery bags for the past 35 years to a wide variety of foodservice operations including Disney, Panera, Wolfgang Puck as well as the United States Military, Meals on Wheels and school systems.

“We are excited about the strategic fit Thermal Bags by Ingrid provides to Cambro,” states Argyle Campbell, President of Cambro Manufacturing. “Their quality, service, innovation and customer focus blends perfectly with our Cambro core values.” The addition of insulated bags further complements our Cambro product assortment of Cam Go Boxes® as well as our other insulated catering and delivery products. This acquisition further solidifies our commitment to providing a complete, end-to-end delivery systems to our foodservice operators to protect food safety and food quality.

Over the next several months, we will be integrating Thermal Bags by Ingrid into Cambro. In the meantime, customers may continue to process their orders directly with Thermal Bags by Ingrid to avoid any disruption of service. The only change at the current time will be invoicing by Cambro on your purchase orders and shipments from Thermal Bags by Ingrid. Once we are completely integrated with ordering, shipping and invoicing systems, we will announce our conversion date which we estimate to be the end of April, 2018.

We are excited about this new addition to our ever-expanding offering of delivery products to the foodservice market. Should you have any questions please contact Greg Fischer gfischer@cambro.com or Melissa Goss mgoss@cambro.com.

Cambro Manufacturing is based in Huntington Beach, California, USA, and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment and supplies to the foodservice industry worldwide. For more information about Cambro, visit www.cambro.com.