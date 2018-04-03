Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta Celebrates 10 Years

& Announces Their 500 Slice Giveaway for April 21st
Francesca’s will be giving away 500 cheese slices of pizza to the first 500 people that come to the shop on 4/21. In addition to the 500 free slices they will have $1 fountain drinks, a balloon artist (11:15am-2:15pm), $10 large cheese pies all day & night and desserts supplied by Yani’s Bakehouse (Fair Lawn, NJ).
“I’ve loved serving and being involved in the Glen Rock community over the last 10 years and will continue to do so. I’m really grateful for all the support from everyone since day one. I have the most amazing staff and the greatest customers. I’ve really been given this opportunity and platform to do what I love each and every day and I don’t take it for granted. – Salvatore Reina
Francesca opened it’s doors on April 10, 2008 when Salvatore Reina was just 26 years old. After getting his bachelor’s degree and entering the corporate world for 5 years he left his 9-5 job, invested his 5 years of savings, took a loan out for the business, charged up some credit cards and risked it all. He says it was the craziest, scariest, most exciting and best decision he’s ever made.
To stay tuned and updated all about Francesa Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta:
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/franpizzagr/ )
Instagram @franpizzagr
For more information, visit www.glenrockpizza.com
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
234 Rock Rd.
Glen Rock, NJ 07452
201-251-1199
